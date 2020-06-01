PRINT BETTER WITH OPTIMIZED SETTINGS

With optimized settings, your 3D printers and materials work better together.
3DOptimizer helps you to define correct settings for your exact setup and print like a pro.

BEFORE

Number 1 cause of print failures — wrong printing settings.

AFTER

Same 3D printer. Same material. Optimized settings.

WHAT IS 3DOPTIMIZER?

3D printing settings made easy

3DOptimizer is a tool for development of 3D printing settings for specific 3D printer / material combination.
3DOptimizer works with most FFF / FDM 3D printers that support gcode.
Output of 3DOptimizer is configuration parameters for slicing software.

3
Testing targets
13
Available tests
< 4
Hours per testing session
< 2.5
Meters of 1.75mm filament
How it works?

GET OPTIMIZED SETTINGS IN 4 STEPS


Follow the software step by step and get optimized settings in a few hours.

1. Define your setup

Define your printer and material, and select whether you want to optimize for mechanical strength, printing speed or visual quality.

2. Download and print tests

The software guides you through relevant tests and generates test files to be printed based on your setup and input from previous tests.

3. Evaluate printed samples

Visually inspect printed samples and see how your chosen settings affect printing behaviour. Select the best parameter combinations. 

4. Download slicing profiles

After completing four to twelve tests you can download and use configuration files for the most popular slicers — Simplify3D, PrusaSlicer and Cura (experimental).

THREE TESTING TARGETS

STRENGTH / SPEED / VISUAL QUALITY

If you print functional parts, don’t rely on predefined profiles that try to suit all situations.
Different settings may all work, but part strength can vary greatly.

PRICING FOR INDIVIDUAL PLANS

TRY IT FOR FREE

All accounts store your testing sessions after paid or trial period is over, so you can come back later.
Students and teachers — contact support after creating an account to activate full access for free.
Individual paid plans include a 7 day no-questions-asked refund policy.

Free

Free
Make sure it works

  • No payments

  • No card needed

  • Create new tests for 7 days

  • Guided testing mode

  • Visual quality target

  • 12 tests

  • Download settings for Simplify3D, PrusaSlicer and Cura

Week

$4.95
Perfect for occasional use

  • Weekly subscription

  • Cancel at any time

  • Full access during subscription

  • Guided and Advanced testing modes

  • All 3 testing targets

  • 13 tests

  • Download settings for Simplify3D, PrusaSlicer and Cura

Month

$14.95
The best deal

  • Monthly subscription

  • Cancel at any time

  • Full access during subscription

  • Guided and Advanced testing modes

  • All 3 testing targets

  • 13 tests

  • Download settings for Simplify3D, PrusaSlicer and Cura

What do the customers say?

makes life easier

Valentin Hristev

Result is completely different, I’m glad I found you guys. Awesome job!

Simon Khoury

It’s a marvelous idea, and one that I have been advocating for.

Peter Simpson

Thank you very much for a brilliant piece of software. It has made my life so much easier!

Kyle Turpin

I’ve really liked the profiles the tool generated for me and it’s a valuable service.

Business plans start from $49,- / month for 3 users.

