PRINT BETTER WITH OPTIMIZED SETTINGS

1. Define your setup
Define your printer and material, and select whether you want to optimize for mechanical strength, printing speed or visual quality.
2. Download and print tests
The software guides you through relevant tests and generates test files to be printed based on your setup and input from previous tests.
3. Evaluate printed samples
Visually inspect printed samples and see how your chosen settings affect printing behaviour. Select the best parameter combinations.
4. Download slicing profiles
After completing four to twelve tests you can download and use configuration files for the most popular slicers — Simplify3D, PrusaSlicer and Cura (experimental).